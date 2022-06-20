Bennett Selby Investments LP Has $6.07 Million Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Bennett Selby Investments LP grew its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,989 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for about 3.7% of Bennett Selby Investments LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Bennett Selby Investments LP’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $6,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MA. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,528,530 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,766,111,000 after buying an additional 1,511,927 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,779,658 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,856,264,000 after buying an additional 259,715 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,148,167 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,429,311,000 after buying an additional 421,767 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,789,616 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,314,216,000 after buying an additional 1,160,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,107,220,000. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.03, for a total transaction of $35,411,079.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 103,629,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,511,671,107.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 1,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total transaction of $569,765.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 327,543 shares of company stock valued at $108,482,025. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA traded up $1.91 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $310.69. The company had a trading volume of 247,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,204,663. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $347.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $353.65. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $303.65 and a 1-year high of $399.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $302.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.01.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 47.70% and a return on equity of 133.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MA. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $460.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $449.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $420.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $422.94.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

