Bennett Selby Investments LP Has $359,000 Stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Bennett Selby Investments LP decreased its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,860 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 777 shares during the period. Bennett Selby Investments LP’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LSXMA. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 110.5% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 209,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,646,000 after purchasing an additional 109,900 shares in the last quarter. Difesa Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 4th quarter worth $1,093,000. Robotti Robert grew its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 13,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 355.4% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. Finally, Tdam USA Inc. grew its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Tdam USA Inc. now owns 236,187 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,010,000 after acquiring an additional 21,918 shares during the period. 28.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LSXMA stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $35.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 848,011. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a twelve month low of $35.05 and a twelve month high of $56.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.13.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $79.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.20.

In other news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.02 per share, for a total transaction of $140,100.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have bought a total of 12,000 shares of company stock worth $328,850 over the last 90 days.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

