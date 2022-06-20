Belt (BELT) Price Tops $39.41

Belt (BELT) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 20th. In the last seven days, Belt has traded flat against the US dollar. One Belt coin can currently be bought for about $39.41 or 0.00103409 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Belt has a total market capitalization of $71.12 million and approximately $25.90 million worth of Belt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 40.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $233.82 or 0.01135148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004850 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.90 or 0.00106343 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.43 or 0.00079753 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002406 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001568 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $102.29 or 0.00496618 BTC.

Belt Profile

Belt’s total supply is 1,819,662 coins and its circulating supply is 1,804,603 coins. Belt’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt.fi is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with low fees/slippage that also provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation for maximum returns. “

