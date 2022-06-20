BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on BGNE. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of BeiGene from $330.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. SVB Leerink lowered shares of BeiGene from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $300.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $315.33.

Get BeiGene alerts:

NASDAQ:BGNE opened at $132.14 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $149.03 and its 200-day moving average is $201.24. BeiGene has a 52-week low of $118.18 and a 52-week high of $426.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a current ratio of 5.05. The company has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 0.87.

BeiGene ( NASDAQ:BGNE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($4.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.12) by ($0.12). BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 40.10% and a negative net margin of 218.25%. The company had revenue of $306.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.41 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 49.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that BeiGene will post -15.13 EPS for the current year.

In other BeiGene news, insider Lai Wang sold 660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $93,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Xiaobin Wu sold 6,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.35, for a total transaction of $1,105,253.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,795 shares of company stock worth $1,683,160. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BGNE. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of BeiGene during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BeiGene by 139.6% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of BeiGene during the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of BeiGene by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of BeiGene during the fourth quarter worth approximately $233,000.

BeiGene Company Profile (Get Rating)

BeiGene, Ltd. discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and Pobevcy to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BeiGene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BeiGene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.