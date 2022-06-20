Barber Financial Group Inc. Sells 947 Shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Barber Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 947 shares during the quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in REET. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 24,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Collective Family Office LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 8,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 41,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the last quarter.

REET opened at $23.54 on Monday. iShares Global REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.18 and a fifty-two week high of $30.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.11.

