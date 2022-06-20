Barber Financial Group Inc. Sells 747 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Barber Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 747 shares during the period. Barber Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $444,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 7,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares during the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 189,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,207,000 after acquiring an additional 3,775 shares during the last quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management now owns 80,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,750,000 after acquiring an additional 5,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 541,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,059,000 after acquiring an additional 6,169 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Jennifer K. Mann sold 43,636 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.81, for a total transaction of $2,784,413.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,227,093.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 35,335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $2,298,541.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 198,456 shares in the company, valued at $12,909,562.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 412,161 shares of company stock valued at $26,786,278. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. DZ Bank cut shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.05.

NYSE:KO opened at $59.43 on Monday. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $52.28 and a one year high of $67.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $257.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.41.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.83 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 41.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.95%.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

