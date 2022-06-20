Barber Financial Group Inc. Sells 61 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Barber Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 548 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the period. Barber Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 2,728,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,079,988,000 after acquiring an additional 742,676 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 7.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,725,988 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $627,275,000 after buying an additional 119,686 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 7.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,429,009 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $514,655,000 after buying an additional 99,024 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,335,180 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $516,808,000 after buying an additional 51,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,191,705 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $461,274,000 after buying an additional 227,433 shares during the last quarter. 84.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NOC opened at $443.93 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.71. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $344.89 and a twelve month high of $492.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $458.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $425.41.

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.95 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.89 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 32.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.57 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a $1.73 dividend. This is a positive change from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.07%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NOC shares. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $420.00 to $495.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $390.00 to $472.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $410.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $442.80.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

