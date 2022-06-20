Barber Financial Group Inc. Sells 5,405 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Barber Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,229 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,405 shares during the quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in F. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

F opened at $11.23 on Monday. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $10.90 and a 52-week high of $25.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of $45.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.23.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $32.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.39 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 8.57%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.08%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on F. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $24.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.20.

In related news, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 7,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $188,160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 86,947,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,337,148,638.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. acquired 267,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.81 per share, with a total value of $4,499,986.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,025,892 shares of company stock worth $402,881,320 in the last 90 days. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

