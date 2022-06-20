Barber Financial Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Barber Financial Group Inc. cut its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Get Rating) by 81.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155,494 shares during the quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $1,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 1,556.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 76.9% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 80.9% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF stock opened at $44.40 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.28. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.12 and a fifty-two week high of $60.11.

