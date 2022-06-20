Barber Financial Group Inc. Invests $77.79 Million in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Barber Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 499,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,790,000. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up approximately 10.4% of Barber Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Barber Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.30% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lynch & Associates IN grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 35,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,498,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,744,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $366,000. First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 11.5% in the first quarter. First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust now owns 14,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birinyi Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $545,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVE opened at $133.27 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.98. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $132.18 and a 1-year high of $160.38.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

