Barber Financial Group Inc. Has $652,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Barber Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 544 shares during the period. Barber Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MGK. Cassaday & Co Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $544,719,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 156.9% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 567,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,894,000 after purchasing an additional 346,360 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $94,000. PFS Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,751,000. Finally, Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,715,000.

MGK opened at $177.63 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $200.19 and a 200-day moving average of $224.59. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $174.24 and a 52-week high of $266.44.

