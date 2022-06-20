Barber Financial Group Inc. Has $1.09 Million Stock Position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Barber Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 849 shares during the period. Barber Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Cerner were worth $1,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Cerner by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cerner by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 10,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Cerner by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 49,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,641,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in Cerner by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Cerner by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 21,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CERN opened at $94.92 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.91. Cerner Co. has a twelve month low of $69.08 and a twelve month high of $95.40. The company has a market cap of $27.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.70, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Cerner ( NASDAQ:CERN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Cerner had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 10.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Cerner Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 5,288 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total transaction of $497,547.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $321,035.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CERN shares. Argus lowered Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cerner in a report on Saturday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.14.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. It offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

