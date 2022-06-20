Barber Financial Group Inc. Buys New Shares in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Barber Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $6,588,000. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust accounts for 0.9% of Barber Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIA. American National Bank lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 5,138.2% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 14,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,996,000 after buying an additional 14,130 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 94.2% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,571,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 1,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,750,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $298.72 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $327.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $341.91. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $296.39 and a 12 month high of $369.50.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

