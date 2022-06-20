Barber Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Barber Financial Group Inc. raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 190.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 123,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,266 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Barber Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Barber Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $13,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,067,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,272,739,000 after purchasing an additional 720,096 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 235.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,630,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $992,502,000 after acquiring an additional 6,058,264 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 160.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,425,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $968,929,000 after acquiring an additional 5,184,989 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC grew its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 336.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 2,939,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,119,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $243,694,000 after acquiring an additional 698,027 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IEF stock opened at $100.20 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.50. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $97.99 and a one year high of $118.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.129 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This is an increase from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

