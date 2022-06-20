Barber Financial Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 7,369 iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Barber Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,947,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,729,000 after acquiring an additional 184,692 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $84,205,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,211,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,480,000 after acquiring an additional 105,515 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,105,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,274,000 after acquiring an additional 50,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 783,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,575,000 after purchasing an additional 60,621 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Energy ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IYE opened at $38.66 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.29. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $24.49 and a 12 month high of $49.31.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.