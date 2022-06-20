Barber Financial Group Inc. Acquires 21,000 Shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Barber Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 190,017 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,000 shares during the quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Coupang were worth $3,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coupang during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Coupang in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Coupang by 151.5% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coupang in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in Coupang by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on CPNG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Coupang in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Coupang to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Coupang from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Coupang from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.17.

NYSE CPNG opened at $11.97 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.42. Coupang, Inc. has a one year low of $8.98 and a one year high of $46.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.25 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.53. Coupang had a negative return on equity of 48.47% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.68) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Kevin M. Warsh acquired 38,372 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.14 per share, with a total value of $504,208.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 359,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,717,706.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Thuan Pham sold 119,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total value of $2,277,410.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,678,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,847,002.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Growth Initiatives. The company sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

