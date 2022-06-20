Bank of America Cuts Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Price Target to $374.00

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Bank of America from $443.00 to $374.00 in a research report released on Friday. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ACN. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Accenture from $378.00 to $340.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Accenture from $440.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Accenture from $375.00 to $330.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Accenture from $375.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Accenture currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $373.07.

Accenture stock opened at $275.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $174.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.76, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $298.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $331.77. Accenture has a 12-month low of $268.17 and a 12-month high of $417.37.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.67 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 31.16%. Accenture’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Accenture will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.55, for a total value of $232,912.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,784,275.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.13, for a total transaction of $1,969,562.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 165,866 shares in the company, valued at $52,269,352.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,757 shares of company stock worth $3,386,681. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

