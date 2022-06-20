Axis DeFi 1-Day Volume Tops $11,574.00 (AXIS)

Axis DeFi (AXIS) traded 29.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 20th. One Axis DeFi coin can now be bought for about $0.0170 or 0.00000083 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Axis DeFi has a market capitalization of $35,391.79 and approximately $11,574.00 worth of Axis DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Axis DeFi has traded up 42.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Axis DeFi

Axis DeFi is a coin. Its genesis date was August 2nd, 2018. Axis DeFi’s total supply is 24,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,084,401 coins. Axis DeFi’s official website is axisdefi.com . Axis DeFi’s official Twitter account is @LaneAxisVFM and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of AXIS is to bring the rest of the cryptocurrency world to DeFi by building the first interoperable superchain with native, marginenabled, customizable synthetic DeFi assets with built-in risk mitigation. Simply put, a dedicated DeFi protocol with complete Wall Street functionality. With a two-level staking schema to provide flexibility for various risk preferences, up to 16x for highest trade profit level and a customizable risk profile, AXIS is the future of open finance. “

Axis DeFi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axis DeFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axis DeFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Axis DeFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

