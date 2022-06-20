Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.00.

AXLA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Axcella Health from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Chardan Capital cut their target price on shares of Axcella Health from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Axcella Health to $7.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th.

Get Axcella Health alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AXLA opened at $1.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $94.64 million, a PE ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Axcella Health has a twelve month low of $1.35 and a twelve month high of $4.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.05.

Axcella Health ( NASDAQ:AXLA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.03). During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.40) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Axcella Health will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AXLA. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Axcella Health by 579.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 92,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 79,049 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Axcella Health by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 140,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 3,614 shares during the period. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Axcella Health in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Axcella Health by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 6,439 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Axcella Health in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. 61.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Axcella Health (Get Rating)

Axcella Health Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company treats complex diseases and enhances health using endogenous metabolic modulator compositions. Its lead product candidates include AXA1665, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the reduction in risk of overt hepatic encephalopathy recurrence; and AXA1125 that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for treating non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as in Phase 2a clinical trial for Long COVID therapy for patients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Axcella Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcella Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.