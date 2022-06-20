Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Shares Acquired by Deltec Asset Management LLC

Deltec Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) by 50.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the quarter. Avantor comprises approximately 0.9% of Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Avantor were worth $5,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Avantor by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Avantor by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 12,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Avantor by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Avantor by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Avantor by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 120,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,087,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AVTR shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Avantor from $42.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Avantor from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avantor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Avantor from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Avantor from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.60.

In other Avantor news, EVP Frederic Vanderhaegen sold 39,000 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total value of $1,232,790.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,007,010.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 19,603 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.27, for a total transaction of $612,985.81. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 96,935 shares in the company, valued at $3,031,157.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE AVTR traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $29.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 272,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,974,810. The stock has a market cap of $18.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Avantor, Inc. has a one year low of $28.64 and a one year high of $44.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.60.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 32.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

