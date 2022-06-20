Audius Trading 1.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days (AUDIO)

Audius (AUDIO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. One Audius coin can currently be bought for about $0.31 or 0.00001537 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Audius has traded up 1.8% against the dollar. Audius has a market capitalization of $221.50 million and approximately $13.94 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Audius Profile

Audius is a coin. It was first traded on October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,103,900,641 coins and its circulating supply is 719,623,350 coins. The official message board for Audius is audiusproject.medium.com . Audius’ official Twitter account is @AudiusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius . The official website for Audius is audius.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear. “

Audius Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Audius should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Audius using one of the exchanges listed above.

