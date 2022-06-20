Atwater Malick LLC Raises Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Atwater Malick LLC raised its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,267 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Atwater Malick LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PEP. West Oak Capital LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 14,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Donald L. Hagan LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total value of $800,781.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,523.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $901,816.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,951,235.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $173.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $163.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.33.

PEP opened at $157.06 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $217.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $167.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.36. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $144.61 and a 1 year high of $177.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. PepsiCo had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 53.44%. The business had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.93%.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

