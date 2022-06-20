Atwater Malick LLC Grows Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Atwater Malick LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,359 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the period. United Parcel Service comprises approximately 2.3% of Atwater Malick LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Atwater Malick LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $4,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JLB & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.5% in the first quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 10,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,209,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 207,136 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,422,000 after buying an additional 16,224 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 9,102 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Finally, ACG Wealth boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 58.0% in the first quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 10,375 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after acquiring an additional 3,810 shares during the last quarter. 57.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $218.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of United Parcel Service from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $202.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.69.

United Parcel Service stock opened at $171.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $165.34 and a 12 month high of $233.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $181.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $200.17. The company has a market cap of $149.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.16.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.18. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 82.94%. The business had revenue of $24.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.63%.

United Parcel Service Profile (Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.