AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Lynch & Associates IN

Lynch & Associates IN cut its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 67.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,593 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 35,980 shares during the period. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in AT&T were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 317,213,113 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,803,443,000 after buying an additional 11,494,986 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,218,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,023,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913,245 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $1,740,054,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in AT&T by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,265,452 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,285,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769,739 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its position in AT&T by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 47,260,985 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,162,620,000 after purchasing an additional 7,060,858 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $19.38 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.82. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.62 and a 52 week high of $22.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.18, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The firm had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were paid a $0.278 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.74%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 46.84%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Tigress Financial decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.48.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

