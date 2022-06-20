Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC Takes $1.46 Million Position in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 80,000 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $1,460,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,308,551 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,854,000 after buying an additional 27,046 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 85,299 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after buying an additional 5,654 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,021,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 27,592 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 3,270 shares during the period. 53.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AAL traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $12.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,487,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,934,281. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.21. American Airlines Group Inc. has a one year low of $11.93 and a one year high of $22.55.

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The airline reported ($2.32) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.43) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($4.32) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on AAL. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Argus raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.71.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

