Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC Sells 15,058 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 99,331 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 15,058 shares during the period. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $21,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at $1,399,135,000. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 107.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,925,181 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,484,343,000 after buying an additional 3,584,871 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 10,746.8% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,257,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after buying an additional 1,245,873 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,161,820 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $677,704,000 after buying an additional 697,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 33,421.8% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 633,448 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $135,775,000 after acquiring an additional 635,349 shares during the period. 57.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UPS stock traded down $1.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $171.07. 198,825 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,456,091. The company has a market capitalization of $149.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $181.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $200.17. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $165.34 and a twelve month high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.18. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 82.94% and a net margin of 10.90%. The company had revenue of $24.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.77 EPS. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.63%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on UPS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital upgraded United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $232.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $249.00 to $217.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $218.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $239.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.69.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

