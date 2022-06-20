Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC Reduces Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 43.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,316 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 25,971 shares during the period. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $10,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2,475.0% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 86,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total transaction of $1,316,840.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,240,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,278,946.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 9,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.57, for a total transaction of $3,268,079.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,274,964.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,330,390 shares of company stock valued at $28,952,332 over the last three months. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GS stock traded down $5.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $279.79. The company had a trading volume of 246,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,066,185. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $313.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $342.94. The company has a market cap of $96.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $278.15 and a twelve month high of $426.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $10.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.61 by $2.15. The company had revenue of $12.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.76 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 31.21% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $18.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 37.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.53%.

Several research analysts have commented on GS shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $465.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $546.00 to $519.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $349.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $416.00 target price on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $440.73.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

