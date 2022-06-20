Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 24.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,250,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 743,668 shares during the quarter. Bank of America makes up about 2.2% of Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $92,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. boosted its position in Bank of America by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 71,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 116,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,819,000 after purchasing an additional 8,031 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 7,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares during the last quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 15,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. 70.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $31.92. 3,651,888 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,635,977. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.86 and a fifty-two week high of $50.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $257.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.64.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 32.84%. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.00%.

BAC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Bank of America from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Bank of America from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.10.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

