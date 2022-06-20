Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC Raises Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 59.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 443,308 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 165,090 shares during the period. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $48,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Covington Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 91.3% during the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 95.8% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMD shares. Barclays lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $148.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Friday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.15.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 20,180 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $2,522,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 28,966 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $2,896,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 524,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,437,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 79,146 shares of company stock worth $8,560,700. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMD stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $81.57. 2,939,335 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,018,445. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.43 and a 12 month high of $164.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $94.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.18 billion, a PE ratio of 30.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.86.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.19. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

