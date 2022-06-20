Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC Purchases New Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 4,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AEP. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $354,042,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,461,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,688,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910,807 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,163,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,831 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in American Electric Power by 1,477.3% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,066,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,919,000 after purchasing an additional 999,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in American Electric Power by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,493,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,805,000 after purchasing an additional 863,190 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Therace Risch sold 5,330 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $545,525.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $844,182.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles E. Zebula sold 1,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.05, for a total value of $188,393.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,796,172.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,995 shares of company stock valued at $2,412,657 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AEP shares. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $117.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.98.

Shares of NASDAQ AEP traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $88.41. The stock had a trading volume of 271,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,119,336. The firm has a market cap of $45.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.90, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.24. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.22 and a twelve month high of $104.81.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.03. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 15.34%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.66%.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

