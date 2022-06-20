Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC Lowers Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 43.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 155,989 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 118,632 shares during the quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $30,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 186,654 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,919,000 after purchasing an additional 37,270 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 13,617 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 37,444 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,807,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 156.2% during the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 60,806 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,679,000 after buying an additional 37,070 shares during the last quarter. 74.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HON has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $243.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Honeywell International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $216.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $196.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.69.

In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total transaction of $7,780,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,098,717.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ HON traded down $0.18 on Monday, hitting $179.70. 187,856 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,524,845. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $192.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.05. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.42 and a 52-week high of $236.86.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 30.04%. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 52.06%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

