Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC Has $915,000 Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,047 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 88.6% in the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 66 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 261.9% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 84.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NOC shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $428.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group increased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $410.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Argus increased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $420.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $390.00 to $472.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $442.80.

NOC traded down $5.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $443.93. The stock had a trading volume of 39,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 974,652. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $458.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $425.41. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $344.89 and a 52 week high of $492.30.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.89 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 16.33%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.57 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $1.73 per share. This is a positive change from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is presently 19.07%.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

