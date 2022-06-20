Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC Has $62.70 Million Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 804,911 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 245,247 shares during the quarter. Micron Technology comprises approximately 1.5% of Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $62,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,583 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 27,954 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,728 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,744,336 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $123,813,000 after purchasing an additional 87,829 shares during the period. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Micron Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Summit Insights lowered Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.04.

Micron Technology stock traded up $0.74 during trading on Monday, hitting $55.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,220,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,478,711. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.60 and a 1 year high of $98.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.57. The stock has a market cap of $62.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.17.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 28.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.03%.

In related news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $425,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

