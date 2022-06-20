Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 161.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 698,602 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 431,706 shares during the period. CVS Health accounts for about 1.7% of Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC owned about 0.05% of CVS Health worth $70,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,187 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV lifted its position in CVS Health by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 17,344 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,831 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. First Bancorp Inc ME lifted its position in CVS Health by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME now owns 3,590 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,084 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. 78.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVS Health stock traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $88.66. 458,945 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,136,393. The company has a market cap of $116.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $97.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $79.33 and a 12-month high of $111.25.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $76.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.30 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 15.33%. CVS Health’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CVS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.05.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 5,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.70, for a total transaction of $559,726.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 16,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,780,170.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,562,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 77,659 shares of company stock worth $7,882,993. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

