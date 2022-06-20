Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC Acquires 6,099 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,067 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,099 shares during the period. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $44,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 82.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LLY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $356.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $234.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $341.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $311.00.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.00, for a total transaction of $211,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,472,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,852,745,132. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total value of $313,440.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,274 shares in the company, valued at $1,966,522.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 848,630 shares of company stock worth $259,239,945 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded up $2.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $290.90. The stock had a trading volume of 234,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,988,242. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $276.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.40. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $217.00 and a 1 year high of $324.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $297.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $274.26.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $7.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 97.58% and a net margin of 20.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is currently 58.07%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

