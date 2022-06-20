Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC Acquires 551 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,578 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $9,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 1.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 525,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,676,000 after buying an additional 4,942 shares during the period. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC acquired a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the fourth quarter worth about $802,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the fourth quarter worth about $3,736,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the fourth quarter worth about $1,260,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on AAP. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $247.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $294.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $266.00 to $259.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $276.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.94.

AAP stock traded up $2.36 during trading on Monday, hitting $167.81. The company had a trading volume of 36,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 866,964. The business has a 50-day moving average of $199.97 and a 200-day moving average of $214.88. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a one year low of $164.00 and a one year high of $244.55. The stock has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 5.16%. Advance Auto Parts’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.34 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 13.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is 66.82%.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

