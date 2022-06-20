ASOS’s (ASC) Under Review Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their under review rating on shares of ASOS (LON:ASC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ASC. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of ASOS from GBX 4,100 ($49.76) to GBX 2,500 ($30.34) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Barclays set a GBX 1,615 ($19.60) price objective on shares of ASOS in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,850 ($22.45) target price on shares of ASOS in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 2,900 ($35.20) price target on ASOS in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Liberum Capital reduced their price objective on ASOS from GBX 2,300 ($27.92) to GBX 1,700 ($20.63) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ASOS currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 2,653.93 ($32.21).

Shares of ASC opened at GBX 883.50 ($10.72) on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,389.64 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,814.86. ASOS has a one year low of GBX 775 ($9.41) and a one year high of GBX 5,242.75 ($63.63). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.77, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of £882.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61.

In related news, insider Jørgen Lindemann purchased 57,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 854 ($10.37) per share, for a total transaction of £490,127.68 ($594,887.34).

About ASOS

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands, as well as through third-party brands. It is also involved in the employer of marketing staff and payment processing businesses.

