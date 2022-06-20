ASOS Plc (LON:ASC) Insider Purchases £490,127.68 in Stock

ASOS Plc (LON:ASC – Get Rating) insider Jørgen Lindemann bought 57,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 854 ($10.37) per share, for a total transaction of £490,127.68 ($594,887.34).

ASC opened at GBX 883.50 ($10.72) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £882.97 million and a PE ratio of 26.61. ASOS Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 775 ($9.41) and a twelve month high of GBX 5,242.75 ($63.63). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,389.64 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,814.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.77.

ASC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,440 ($29.62) price objective on shares of ASOS in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 2,850 ($34.59) target price on ASOS in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Liberum Capital lowered their price objective on ASOS from GBX 2,300 ($27.92) to GBX 1,700 ($20.63) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,300 ($15.78) target price on ASOS in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays set a GBX 1,615 ($19.60) target price on ASOS in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,653.93 ($32.21).

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands, as well as through third-party brands. It is also involved in the employer of marketing staff and payment processing businesses.

