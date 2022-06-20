Ark (ARK) Market Capitalization Achieves $53.61 Million

Ark (ARK) traded up 5.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. Ark has a total market capitalization of $53.61 million and $2.51 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ark coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.39 or 0.00001951 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ark has traded 12.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00004723 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0833 or 0.00000418 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000140 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000044 BTC.

About Ark

Ark (CRYPTO:ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 11th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 161,278,856 coins and its circulating supply is 137,810,673 coins. The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ark’s official website is ark.io . The official message board for Ark is blog.ark.io . Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place. Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way. “

