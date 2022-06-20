Arianee Price Tops $0.21 on Major Exchanges (ARIA20)

Arianee (ARIA20) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. During the last seven days, Arianee has traded down 26.1% against the dollar. Arianee has a market capitalization of $5.53 million and $22.00 worth of Arianee was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arianee coin can currently be bought for $0.21 or 0.00001040 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $259.45 or 0.01300840 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005007 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.07 or 0.00100644 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.86 or 0.00089525 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002356 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001603 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00013280 BTC.

Arianee Coin Profile

Arianee launched on May 16th, 2019. Arianee’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,653,505 coins. Arianee’s official Twitter account is @ArianeeProject . The Reddit community for Arianee is https://reddit.com/r/Arianee

According to CryptoCompare, “The Arianee project is an independent, participative – organization whose mission is to build a global standard for the digital certification of valuable objects by promoting and supporting the adoption of the Arianee protocol. Arianee is building perpetual relationships between brands and owners, made of trust, respect and transparency. It believes in giving the power back to consumers. It believes in openness and decentralization. “

Buying and Selling Arianee

