Argus (ARGUS) Hits Market Cap of $454.33

Argus (ARGUS) traded down 28.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 19th. Argus has a market capitalization of $454.33 and approximately $20.00 worth of Argus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Argus coin can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Argus has traded up 53.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005059 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,767.25 or 0.99920103 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00033403 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004993 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000796 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001372 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00021233 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005080 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Argus Coin Profile

Argus is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Argus’ total supply is 5,194,373 coins and its circulating supply is 1,148,324 coins. Argus’ official website is www.argusnetwork.co . Argus’ official Twitter account is @Argus_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Argus is an open source layer P2P accounting & auditing tool and is used to help support network security management and network forensics. ARGUS is the underlying asset in the Argus platform. It's a PoW cryptocurrency using the Scrypt algorithm. “

Argus Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Argus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Argus using one of the exchanges listed above.

