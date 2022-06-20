Arden Trust Co Sells 2,080 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Arden Trust Co reduced its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,080 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,616,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,370,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789,050 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,110,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,573,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841,651 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,287,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,305,145,000 after purchasing an additional 493,821 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,430,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,147,568,000 after acquiring an additional 717,483 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,969,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $830,336,000 after acquiring an additional 533,240 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on USB shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Citigroup downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 11th. UBS Group downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.77.

Shares of USB remained flat at $$45.41 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 662,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,035,062. The stock has a market cap of $67.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.98. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $44.79 and a twelve month high of $63.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 30.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. On average, analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 39.66%.

About U.S. Bancorp (Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.