Arden Trust Co Reduces Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Arden Trust Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,760 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WFC. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 75,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,610,000 after acquiring an additional 5,248 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 13,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 996,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,798,000 after acquiring an additional 360,635 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 20,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 106,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,571,000 after acquiring an additional 12,367 shares during the period. 74.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.50.

In other news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 22,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total value of $1,008,788.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $954,482.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WFC stock traded up $0.83 during trading on Monday, reaching $38.48. The stock had a trading volume of 2,397,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,853,701. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $36.54 and a 1-year high of $60.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $145.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.00, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.32.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $17.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.79%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

