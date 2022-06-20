Arden Trust Co Reduces Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Arden Trust Co decreased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 29.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,232 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,160 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $2,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 2,047 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,603 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter worth $210,000. JLB & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 32,294 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $14,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, My Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter worth $487,000. 84.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $428.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $420.00 to $495.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $410.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $442.80.

NYSE:NOC traded down $5.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $443.93. The stock had a trading volume of 39,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 974,652. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $458.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $425.41. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $344.89 and a 52 week high of $492.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.89 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 32.82%. Northrop Grumman’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.07%.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

