Arden Trust Co Purchases 45,141 Shares of ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:CACG)

Arden Trust Co boosted its stake in ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:CACG – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 916,165 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,141 shares during the quarter. ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF makes up about 8.2% of Arden Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Arden Trust Co owned 21.06% of ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF worth $41,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF by 137.0% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 3,004 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ CACG traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $34.92. 3,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,023. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.24 and its 200-day moving average is $43.82. ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF has a twelve month low of $34.28 and a twelve month high of $53.51.

