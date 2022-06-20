Arden Trust Co Lowers Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Arden Trust Co lessened its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,266 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $1,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEG. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 3,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. 70.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.95, for a total value of $681,432.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 464,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,011,416.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,249 shares of company stock valued at $2,092,304. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

PEG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Citigroup started coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.09.

PEG traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $59.16. The company had a trading volume of 226,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,652,487. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.07. The company has a market cap of $29.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.55. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $58.19 and a 1 year high of $75.61.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 12.94% and a negative net margin of 14.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -84.05%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

