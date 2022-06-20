Arden Trust Co Has $9.38 Million Stock Holdings in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD)

Arden Trust Co cut its position in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 236,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,956 shares during the period. Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF accounts for 1.8% of Arden Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF were worth $9,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 23,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 4,419 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,648,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $272,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 295,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,835,000 after buying an additional 9,762 shares during the period.

Get Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of LVHD stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $35.78. 621 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,939. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.06. Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $35.47 and a 52 week high of $41.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a $0.263 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. This is an increase from Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LVHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.