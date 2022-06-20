Arden Trust Co Has $4.04 Million Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Arden Trust Co reduced its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,822 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 494 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service comprises about 0.8% of Arden Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $4,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 809 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 1,638 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 5,375 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 17,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,663,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. 57.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UPS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $202.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $249.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $239.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $218.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $204.00 to $199.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.69.

Shares of NYSE UPS traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $171.07. 198,825 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,456,091. The company’s 50-day moving average is $181.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $149.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.16. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $165.34 and a 1 year high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $24.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.80 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 82.94%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.77 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 49.63%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

