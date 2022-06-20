Arden Trust Co Has $3.40 Million Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Arden Trust Co cut its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,625 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 552 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $3,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 347.6% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 83.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 3,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.19, for a total value of $539,899.47. Following the sale, the insider now owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at $45,085,099.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 16,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total value of $2,971,205.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,002,848.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,894 shares of company stock worth $8,451,233 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

TRV traded up $0.50 on Monday, hitting $161.88. 78,378 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,454,137. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $144.44 and a 12 month high of $187.98. The company has a market cap of $38.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $174.37 and its 200-day moving average is $170.56.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.52. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 11.18%. The business had revenue of $8.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.73 earnings per share. Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. This is a positive change from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.54%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Travelers Companies from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com lowered Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Travelers Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.36.

Travelers Companies Profile (Get Rating)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.