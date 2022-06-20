Arden Trust Co Cuts Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Arden Trust Co lessened its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 82.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196,176 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Arden Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $4,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 435,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,596,000 after acquiring an additional 31,789 shares during the period. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after acquiring an additional 7,629 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 16,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $183,000. Finally, Barber Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,350.1% in the 1st quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after acquiring an additional 24,693 shares during the period. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $100.34. 404,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,660,878. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $98.86 and a 1 year high of $116.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $102.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.93.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

